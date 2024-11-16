Voting start early at Kiribo in Ese-Odo LG

By Reporters

Accreditation and voting started at Idumado Ward 2 Unit 4 in Kiribo in Ese Odo Local Government Area at 8:35 a.m., with a high turnout of electorate.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the accreditation and voting commenced peacefully with the BVAS functioning optimally.

Mr Gbenga Owolewa, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Presiding Officer 2, sensitised the electorate on what was expected of them at the start of the exercise.

He educated the voters on thumb printing properly to avoid invalid votes.

“Even if you find your name on the voters register, it doesn’t mean you will vote until you show your PVC. Your PVC is the evidence that you are eligible to vote.

“Please let us be orderly and on a single line. If we have any person with diaabilities or elderly persons here, please give them priority and let them vote first.

“Also give prority to pregnant women, Albino’s and anybody with ill health,” he said.

Speaking with newsmen, Mr Zacharia Bicket, 80, a High chief of Arowokeye, said he came out to cast his vote for his preferred candidate.

“Since he started his political journey, I have always voted for his party, I will continue to do so

“I have spoken to my people and there is no problem. Nothing unruly must happen here. This election will be free and fair,” he said.

At the Polling Unit 4, Ward 3, Wasimi, Ondo East Local Government Area, voters were seen on the queue at 8:44a.m.

A voter, Miss Wumi Ademoji, at Adepoju Polling Unit 25, Ward 7, Ondo West Local Government area, commended the early commencement of the exercise.

She said that the process so far had been good.

Ademoji also commended the conduct of voters –“no problem nor arguments”.

She said that her expectation was for a successful conduct of the election without violence.

The Presiding Officer, Miss Christina Korede said that the BVAS was working very well and the place was peaceful. (NAN)