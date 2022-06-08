Voting in progress at APC presidential primaries

By Ali Baba Inuwa

Voting which began last night is still in progress at the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primaries in Abuja for the 2023 flag bearer of the party.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 14 aspirants were still in the race.



They included Mr Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, Pastor Tunde Bakare, Mr Ahmed Rufai, Sen. Rochas Okorocha, Mr Jack Rich, Gov. Ben Ayade, Gov. David Umuahi, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Sen. Ahmed Yarima, Dr Ahmed Lawal, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, Gov. Yahaya Bello and Mr Ogbonnaya Onu.

Nwajiuba was however absent at the venue when he was repeatedly called upon to address the delegates.



Nine aspirants had earlier withdrawn from the race including Mrs Uju Kennedy-Ohnenye, Dr Felix Nicholas, former Gov. Godswill Akpabio, former Gov. Ibikunle Amosun, former Speaker Dimeji Bankole, Sen. Ajayi Boroffice, Gov. Muhammad Badaru, Sen. Ken Nnamani and Gov. Kayode Fayemi. (NAN)

