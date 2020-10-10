Voting commences in Akure South LG as Ondo elects governor

Accreditation and voting have commenced in most polling units in Akure South Local Government as the Ondo governorship election gets underway, the New Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Our correspondent, who went round some of the polling units in the area, observed that voting started around 7.30 a.m. in many polling units.

A t polling unit 013, near NEPA office by Adekunle Ajasin Road, a ccreditation and voting commenced at 8.30 a.m.