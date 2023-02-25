Voting commences at President Muhammadu Buhari’s Polling Unit 003 about 8:40a.m. at Kofar Baru in Sarkin Yara Ward of Daura town.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the polling unit is where First Lady Aisha Buhari and other members of the first family are is expected to cast their votes.

Malam Nasiru Mansur, who is the second person to cast his vote at the polling unit, expressed confidence in the system.

He commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for introducing the new Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), saying it would ensure accuracy in the process.

NAN observed that INEC sensitive and non-sensitive materials arrive the venue on time while security personnel, anti-graft agencies including EFCC and ICPC operatives were on ground to monitor the process.

NAN also observed that the voter’s turnout was high.(NAN)