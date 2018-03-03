Voters wait for election materials, officials in Edo LG poll

Election materials, including sensitive and non-sensitive, were yet to arrive in polling units for the local government election in Edo,as voters anxiously waited for them.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Correspondent who visited some polling units in Oredo and Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Areas, said that there were no materials in the units visited.

At Iyoha grammar school, Ikpoba-Okha ward 6, units 33, 34, 35, 36, 37, and 38 there were no electoral staff as at 8.06 a.m.

Some voters were seen hanging around the premises waiting for the EDSIEC officials and the materials to cast their votes.

At 8.17 a.m., the situation was the same at George Idah primary school ward 2 units 2, 3, 4 and 5. in Ebenezer Primary School wards 2 units 6 and 7.

Also at 8.45 a.m. in Etete units 8 and 9, EDSIEC ad hoc staff were seen waiting for materials to arrive from Oredo EDSIEC office.

At 9.15 a.m. at Adesuwa Grammar School, ward 2 units 12, 13, and 14, EDSIEC officials were seen waiting for materials to also arrive.

At Ivbiotor primary school ward 6 units 27, 28, 29, 30, 31 and 32, few voters were waiting for officials and materials to arrive.

Mrs Helen Asemota, a voter at Itohan Grammar School, said she was not happy with the situation.

“I am not happy at all; we have been having elections in the past.

“Maybe because the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is not participating in the elections that is why it is like this.

“Well, I will wait for them to come, let’s hope that by 11 a.m. or 12 noon they will bring the materials so that we can cast our votes,’’ she said.

Another voter, Mr Farouk Mohammed said “we are not happy but we will wait for them maybe they are having logistics problems’’.

At 9.40 a.m., materials were being sorted out by the officials at EDSIEC office in Oredo Local Government Area.

The Chairman of the EDSIEC, Prof. Stanley Orobator, had said that voting and accreditation would be done simultaneously.

Security personnel were on ground at various wards and polling units as at the time NAN visited. (NAN)