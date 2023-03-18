Voters trek to polling units amid tight security in Gombe

By Peter Uwumarogie

There is high security presence in Gombe metropolis as voters trek to polling units, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

A Correspondent of NAN, who monitored the exercise at Nassarawo, Yelenguruza, Union Bank road, Madaki, Sabon Layi, Herwagana and Kumbya-Kumbya areas of Gombe, reports that there large number of people are trooping out to cast their votes.

Troops and other security agents had mounted road blocks to enforce compliance with restrictions of vehicular movement in the Gombe metropolis.

Also, unarmed policemen were observed escorting corps members, other ad hoc staff and election materials to various polling units as early as 6.55am.

Voters were observed walking to various polling units in Yelenguruza, Madaki, Nassarawo and Herwagana as early as 6.40am.

Some of the voters who spoke to NAN at Yelenguruza said they had to walk to their polling units since there was restriction on vehicular movement.

Uche Moses, a voter, said he was going to exercise his civic right, “having lived in Gombe State for 30 years, it will be unfair not to partake in the electoral process.”

Moses said he had to walk about two kilometres to his polling unit at State Low-cost area of the metropolis.

“When I showed them my voter card, they just allowed me to pass; for now the situation is good and I pray it is maintained so we can cast our votes and go back home peacefully.”

At Herwagana, Ibrahim Abubakar said the tight security situation encouraged him to come out early and he hoped to cast his vote early and return home. (NAN)