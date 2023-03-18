Voters praise INEC over conduct of  elections

By Toba Ajayi

Voters in Kwara have praised INEC for the improvement recorded in the voting process during the Governorship/state Houses of Assembly elections.

Some voters who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Saturday described the process as perfect because there was enhanced efficiency and proficiency in the deployment of the devices sued compared with the procedure recorded during the Presidential/National Assembly polls.

One of the voters, Mr Aliyu Jimoh said INEC officials arrived early with the materials intact to attend to the waiting voters.

Jimoh also said the BVAS machine functioned very well in most polling units compared to the situation during the Feb. 25 presidential and NASS elections.

“Unlike during the presidential and NASS elections, there were no complaints today.

“INEC has done well and improved on its performance,” he said.

Another voter, Mrs Comfort Adeyemi said the BVAS did not malfunction at polling unit 013 in Alomilaya Ganmo, Ilorin where she cast her vote.

Adeyemi said the security personnel, the electorate, and INEC officials conducted themselves in an orderly and peaceful manner.

Alhaji Abdullahi Ishola, who voted at polling unit 006, close to the General Hospital in Oro, said that the conduct of the elections was smooth.

“I rate this election as the best so far. Kudos to INEC. Nobody is complaining today as everything is working perfectly and fast,” he said.

Folorunsho Solomon, a student, described the election as ‘special’ because, to him, many errors that were experienced during the presidential/NASS elections were rectified.

Solomon, however, urged the public to stop portraying INEC as an enemy of democracy.

According to him, officials of the commission need to be encouraged to do better.

“In Nigeria, we always condemn everything and do not appreciate people’s efforts.

“INEC has done well. As a nation, we should stop portraying them as enemies of democracy,” he said. (NAN)