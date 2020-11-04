Voters in several U.S. states back drug legalisation in referendums

Voters in several U.S. states backed measures to decriminalise marijuana and some psychedelic drugs in referendums.

According to the board of elections on Wednesday, with ballots still being counted in the nation’s capital, Washington, 77 per cent of voters are saying yes to effectively decriminalising a range of psychedelic plants and mushrooms.

The ballot initiative would lower the priority for the enforcement of laws against the non-commercial possession, distribution and cultivation of such hallucinogenic substances, and ask prosecutors to drop cases related to those activities.

Arizona, New Jersey, Montana and South Dakota joined 11 other states in legalising recreational marijuana.

According to media projections, despite such state measures being in conflict with federal law on drug possession and sales.