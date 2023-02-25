Voters hail deployment of EFCC, ICPC personnel in polling centres

By Abbas Bamalli

Some voters in Kafur Local Government Area (LGA) of Katsina State, have hailed the deployment of anti-graft personnel to polling units to tackle vote buying.

The voters told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Kafur that initially they were afraid when they saw the officials of the EFCC, ICPC and NDLEA.

One of the voters, Mohammed Abubakar, said though their presence was unusual, it was reassuring.

“We are not used to seeing them openly monitoring elections in the country,.

“It’s really a surprise, but the development will contribute immensely to preventing vote buying, use of thugs and other criminal activities during voting,” he said.

Abubakar, who was on queue at Masari Ward A to cast his vote, expressed the hope that the development would enhance the credibility of the elections in the country.

Also, Malama Gaddafi, another voter, said she was initially afraid when she saw the anti-graft personnel and the anti-narcotic agents.

She commended the initiative, saying it would ensure that people vote candidates of their choice without succumbing to any form of inducement.(NAN)