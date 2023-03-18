Voters commend INEC on improvement of electoral process

By Onyeje Abutu-Joel

Voters across polling units in Makurdi metropolis have commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on improvement of the electoral process in the Governorship and House of Assembly elections in Benue.

A cross-section of voters who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Makurdi expressed satisfaction with the process, saying that it was a positive departure from what happened during the presidential election.

Mr Abubakar Mohammed, a voter at polling unit, EC 30 A, said INEC officials arrived the polling unit before 08.00 a.m. and the process of accreditation and voting commenced at exactly 08.00 a.m.

Mohammed said some voters came to his polling unit before 7.00 a.m. so as to be accredited on time.

According to him, nobody wants to carry last today like it happened during the presidential election that we stayed here till evening because of problems with BVAS.

Mr Matthias Omeliko, a voter at Demekpe Primary School Polling unit, said the processes of accreditation and voting were unexpectedly moving fast.

Omeliko said he reached his polling unit around 7.50 a.m. and was surprised to see INEC officials already on ground with electoral materials.

“INEC has really improved on their work after the presidential election because the officials arrived early today and the BVAS too has been cooperating.

“I came to the polling unit around 7.50 a.m. and I have already voted at 9.45 a.m.

“It is really a big improvement on the part of INEC because I know what we went through on the day of the presidential election,” Omeliko said.

Mrs Rebecca Akogwu, a voter at the Bush Bar polling unit, equally commended INEC for the timely distribution of the electoral materials and arrival of officials at the various polling units in Makurdi.

Akogwu said voters would no longer be disenfranchised as it happened on the day of the presidential election.

She explained that many people got tired of waiting for the problem with BVAS to be resolved and went back home without voting on Feb 25.

A NAN correspondent who also monitored the election at St Joseph Primary School Polling unit, FIRS polling unit, Doctors’ Quarter polling unit, among others, reports that voters came out en-mass to cast their votes.

NAN further reports that there were security agents in each of the polling units monitored and security agents were also seen patrolling the streets to enforce the “No Movement” compliance. (NAN)