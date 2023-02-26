Voter turnout excites Gov. Fintiri

By Ibrahim Kado

Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa says he ismimpressed with the voter turnout in Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly polls.

Fintiri also lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for introducing the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) in the conduct of the general election.

He stated this in an interview with newsmen shortly after he cast his vote at Kirchinga polling unit in Madagali Local Government Area of the state on Saturday.

Fintiri pointed out that BVAS has made the process of accreditation and voting easier without much delay unlike what obtained before.

According to him, the turn out of voters is quite impressive considering the large number of voters that turned out to the polling unit to exercise their franchise.

The electoral official told newsmen that they did not experience any challenges and the BVAS were also functional.

Voters were also conducting themselves in orderly manner in the field and that voting commenced as scheduled.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that no incident of BVAS malfunction or serious challenges were recorded by INEC. (NAN)