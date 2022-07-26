Voter Registration: KDSG declares public holiday 27-29 July 2022

The Kaduna State Government has appealed to residents of the state to register to vote before 31st July 2022.

The state government has also declared 27th – 29th July 2022 as public holiday to enable more citizens to complete their voter registration.

A statement from Sir Kashim Ibrahim House urged all eligible residents of the State to seize this window to register to vote, and to therefore be in a position to exercise their right to vote.

The statement disclosed that the government requests all employers to actively support their staff to register before INEC closes voter registration on 31st July 2022.

