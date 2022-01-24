Voter registration: INEC registers over 44, 000 persons in Gombe

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says 44,107 persons in Gombe State have completed their Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) process since the commencement of the exercise in June 2021.

The Head of Voter Education and Publicity of the commission in Gombe state, Mr Nuhu Ibrahim, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gombe on Monday.

Ibrahim said that within the period under review, 3,938 persons successfully completed their transfer of registration point while 94 persons with disabilities registered.

According to him, the exercise had been impressive as more persons were coming out to get themselves registered through the online and physical platforms provided.

He said that the commission was working to ensure that every eligible voter in the state was registered to give them the opportunity to participate in the democratic process of electing their leaders in 2023.

According to Ibrahim, the commission will soon deploy special machines to mop up those eligible to register, but had found it difficult to go to the local government headquarters to register because of distance.

He added that the idea of deploying the machines was conceived to ensure that the barrier of distance was eliminated.

Ibrahim appealed to the youths, women, and other eligible persons to take advantage of the opportunity provided to get registered.

“I advise everyone that is 18 years of age and above to come out now and register and not wait until the last minute or anticipate the extension of CVR,” he said.

Ibrahim commended the roles of traditional and community leaders in the process so far.

He further urged them to encourage those who were eligible to register to come out and get registered. (NAN)

