Voter apathy mars supplementary elections in Edo

By Nefishetu Yakubu

The Supplementary Elections for the state and National Assemblies on Saturday in Edo were characterised by voter apathy.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the exercise took place in Egor, Oredo East, Ovia South West for the state assembly and Orhionmwon/Uhumwode Federal Constituency.

In some centers visited, there was visible presence of security personnel and offficials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), who did not have much to do.

In Ward 12, Agbado Primary School, Oredo Local Government, Ward 01, Oredo Council, an open space behind Oredo Secretariat and Garrick Memorial School, Ward 1, Oredo, only few voters were present to cast their votes.

One of them, Mr Francis Osayande, attributed the low voter turnout to people’s lack of interest in the electoral process.

According to Osayande, the election is peaceful but people did not come out to vote.

“I think they have lost interest because they feel that votes do not count in the country,” he said.

He further said that many decided to go for their business activities “rather than waste their time going to vote when their votes won’t count”. (NAN)