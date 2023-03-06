Vote with your conscience – Ebonyi LP guber candidate urges electorates ahead of March 11

By Uchenna Ugwu

The Labour Party Gubernatorial Candidate in Ebonyi, Mr Edward Nkwegu, has urged the people of the state to vote according to their conscience on March 11 General Elections for Governorship and National Assembly.’

Nkwegu made the remarks on Sunday in Abakaliki, after a special thanksgiving church service with party stakeholders to mark a peaceful campaign.

According to him, the people’s choice at the election would define the destiny of the state.

He encouraged electorates to do their best and allow God to play other roles in the process.

“Vote with your conscience. Our role is to do what is right, what we can and leave the rest to God.

“I always thank God for life and opportunities offered so far and also ask him to do more,” Nkwegu said.

The guber candidate further commended the party stakeholders for attending the church service, and for their efforts during the campaigns and the elections. (NAN)



