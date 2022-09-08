Vote Trading: Electoral Forum advocates constant sensitisation, reorientation of political parties

By Chimezie Godfrey

As part of its efforts to tackle the challenge of vote trading in the Nigerian politics, the Electoral Forum, an initiative of the Electoral Hub, has called for the constant sensitization and reorientation of political parties.

The Forum’s advocacy was contained in a Communique issued at the end of a “Policy Dialogue on Vote Trading in Nigeria: Lessons from Global Comparative Experiences” held recently in Abuja.

The Communique was signed by the Chairman of the Forum, Professor Adebayo Olukoshi and panelists which include Obo Effanga, Immediate past INEC REC Rivers State/ REC nominee, Professor Olatunde Babawale, Provost, Anti-corruption Academy and member of The Electoral Forum, Professor Mike Ushie, Secretary FOSIECON, and Chairperson, Cross River State Independent Electoral Commission (CRSIEC).

Others are Professor Irene Poqosson, Department of Political Science, University of Ibadan, Tari Oliver, 2023 PDP Presidential Aspirant, and Women Inclusion Advocate, and Babatunde Osibode, Chairman, Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission.

Communique revealed that it was observed that vote trading (buying and selling) is a global phenomenon, especially in developing countries where the level of poverty is high. In the developed countries of North America and Europe, vote trading has been largely contained, adding that there are non-developed countries, even African ones, where trading is not an open and common practice. For example, Namibia, Botswana, Senegal, etc.

It lamented that Nigeria has become a huge vote market, where ‘wholesale’, ‘middlemen’ and ‘retail’ vote-buying (and lately vote-selling) are a common feature, adding that this involves actors such as the politicians who engage in monetized horse-trading (for bloc votes), to the middle-men who engage in top-to-bottom vote trading. It is a mercantilized electoral ecosystem.

It also disclosed that vote trading can be premised on two pillars: (1) The attitudinal pillar: corrupt and desperate politicians who see vote trading as the only way to grab power, and (2) the circumstantial pillar: the impoverished voters who see vote trading as a means to a meal ticket (stomach infrastructure), among other observations.

It therefore stressed that the sensitization and reorientation of political parties to minimize their craze for power is the way to go in curbing the challenge of vote trading in the country.

It said,”The political parties have been left too long to their own devices. They need constant sensitisation and reorientation to wean them off the present craze for power.

“The CSOs and other mass-based groups should consider riding on the “We no dey pay shishi” momentum generated by one of the political parties to engage more with Nigerians before and after the 2023 elections.

“As long as most Nigerians are living below the poverty level due to failure of leadership or/and faulty developmental strategies, tackling vote trading will remain a herculean task. The most effective way to ensure that vote trading is reduced to the barest minimum is for political leaders to empower citizens economically and consequently imbue in them the freedom of choice.

“The National Assembly should expedite action on the proposed Electoral Offences Commission bill so that electoral offences can be dealt with decisively.”

The Communique pointed out that the Constitution provides for political party accounts to be audited before and after elections. This presupposes that the party, and not the candidate, should fund election campaigns and other election-related activities. This way, monies are easily tracked and accounted for.

It urged anti-corruption agencies like the EFCC and ICPC to consider developing a collaborative framework with political parties to ensure that the accounts of political parties are regularly scrutinized.

It stressed that the security component of the electoral process needs to be more intelligence-oriented.

“It is incumbent, therefore, on the DSS to be more involved in the electoral process and deploy its intelligence apparatus to fight the vote trading menace. It is obvious that the police alone cannot adequately and effectively police the process.

“There should be greater buy-ins from all stakeholders across the spectrum of society to ensure that vote trading is tackled decisively. To this end, voter education and sensitisation should be a deliberate and consistent part of our national life.

“Political offices are so financially incentivised that politics has become one huge industry attracting all sorts of career politicians. There is an urgent need to make political offices less attractive to this category of politicians. Standards and knowledge should be the hallmarks of the political leadership and governance space.

“There is the need to start auditing the lifestyle and wealth of political office aspirants in order to stop those who have links to corruption and unaccounted wealth,” it recommended.

The Communique noted that ballot reforms and an empowered electorate are key to tackling vote trading in Nigeria.

It said,”Going forward, it bears mentioning that ballot reforms and an empowered electorate are key to tackling vote trading. To this end, therefore, it is incumbent on the National Assembly to be more proactive with making/amending laws that will ensure that vote trading is completely eliminated and offenders sanctioned.

“Adequate enlightenment and education of the voting public and all relevant stakeholders and institutions directly connected to the democratic process must be a continuous exercise.

Finally, the political class and those in political leadership positions must see it as an article of faith to create a society where the citizenry is economically empowered and free to make voting choices.”

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

