Vote for me for progress, development- Tinubu tasks Jigawa residents 

By Muhammad Nasir Bashir

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congresses (APC), has urged Jigawa residents to vote for him in the Feb. 25 election for progress and development.

“If you vote for me you are voting for progress, Tinibu said on Saturday at an APC campaign rally in Dutse.

He said that electorate needed to vote for him and all other candidates of the party for more dividends of democracy.

“If you vote for me you vote for progress, development, agricultural transformation, peace, joy and happiness,” he said.

Earlier, Gov. Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa, urged people of the state to vote for Tinubu to ensure continuation of the good projects started by President Muhammad Buhari in the state.

Badaru said that the APC remained the only party trusted by Nigerians, hence the need to vote for it.

He said that the APC had executed numerous projects and programmes that touched the lives of Nigerians, particularly the downtrodden.

The governor added such projects and programmes had significantly improved the socioeconomic well-being of the people, especially in rural dwellers.

“APC has a legacy in the state and Nigeria at large, so I assure that voting for APC at all level will ensure the continuity of such projects and programmes.

“For instance, when we came in 2015, only 90 tonnes of rice was being cultivated in Jigawa, but today, about one million tonnes are being cultivated.

“The APC also came with Treda Money, Cash Transfer, N-Power.

“Also, in the area of infrastructure, our great party is constructing the Kafinhausa-Gaya road, Kwanar Dumawa-Babura-Babban Mutum road, completion of Kano-Maiduguri abandoned for 12 year and the additional 800 hectares of Gari dam.

“So vote for Tinubu for the continuation of all these important projects. He is an experienced man so he can do it,” the governor said.

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau and the Director-General, APC Presidential Campaign, urged the residents to ensure that the get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and vote for APC at all levels.

Lalong assured that the Tinibu and Shetima adminstration would continue from where Buhari stopped.

Hundreds of defectors from other parties including the state former Labour Party governorship candidate were received at the rally (NAN)