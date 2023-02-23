Vote for credible candidates – NOA 

Isaiah Eka

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has urged the electorate to vote for credible candidates of their choice that would make Nigeria great at the poll on Saturday February 25.

The State Director of NOA in Akwa Ibom, Mrs Esther Peter, said this in Uyo while briefing newsmen on voters’ education on Thursday.

Peter said that she had earlier briefed the Community Orientation Mobilisation Officers (COMOS) to sensitise people on the need to go out on Saturday to cast their votes peacefully.

She reminded the electorate that ‘their vote is their power’ and only those with their PVC’s would be allowed to vote.

She said also that this was not the time to sit at home and complain; rather all registered voters should go to their polling units early enough to cast their votes.

“What we advise electorate in Akwa Ibom is that everyone should go out en masse and vote for candidates of their choice.

“We should go out with our PVCs and vote peacefully for leaders that will make Nigeria great.

“There should be no voter’s apathy. We want to inform our people that only registered voters with PVC will be allowed to vote, no PVC no voting.

“Your PVC is your power, keep it safe and use it. Elections will be by open secret ballot system.

“Accreditation and voting will take place simultaneously by 8:30 am and stop at 2:30pm. We want to enjoin voters to go out and cast their vote without involvement in any violence and electoral malpractice.

“I want to also enjoin our electorate not to sell their votes, no vote buying is allowed. Everyone should go out and vote, No one should sit down at home to complain,” Peter said.

The state director urged the mobilisation officers to monitor and observe the election in their respective communities and report back accordingly.

She appealed to the electorate and residents of the state to remain calm and peaceful before, during and after the election. (NAN)