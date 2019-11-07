Vote for APC in Bayelsa – Lokpobiri urges electorate

Mr Heineken Lokpobiri, one of the aspirants who took part in the governorship primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa has urged electorate to vote for the party in the Nov. 16 election.



Lokpobiri, a former Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, said this on Thursday when he paid a courtesy visit on APC National Chairman, Adam Oshiomhole, in Abuja.



The former Senator, who said that he remained in APC, maintained that he had told his supporters to vote for the party in spite of the fact that he challenged the outcome of primaries in court.



“The reason why I’m here is to pay a visit on the National Chairman having been spoken to by him; I have great respect for him, the President and the party.



“I’m a very strong member of APC and I came today to formally tell our chairman and to speak to Nigerians, in particular the electorate in Bayelsa that all of them should vote for APC regardless of what happens in the court case in which judgment is slated for Nov. 14, 2019,” he said.



Lokpobiri said that he asked the electorate to vote for APC because he was working towards the success of the party in the poll.



“I told my supporters even before I came here that no matter what happened, I will remain in APC having served as a minister under this administration.



“There is no way the outcome of the governorship primaries will make me leave APC. We are working and campaigning at different levels.

“I always advise that anybody that is grieved, the only place to go is the court.



“So, whatever happen in the matter that is pending in court will not be an infraction on any part of our party’s Constitution,” he said.



Gov. Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa, who is also the Chairman, APC National Campaign Council in Bayelsa, said that the council was doing well in its campaign to ensure victory for the party.(NAN)