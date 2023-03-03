Vote credible personality on March 11, Enugu APC Senatorial candidate charges

By Alex Enebeli

Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Enugu East senatorial district, Princess Ada Ogbu on Friday urged the electorate to vote for credible candidates at the March 11 governorship and National Assembly elections.

In a statement issued by her media aide, Mr Nnaemeka Eze, in Enugu, Ogbu urged the electorate to shun sentiments at the elections.

“Bear in mind that credible personality first,’’ she said.

She noted that the polity had been witnessing maladministration because of the laissez-faire attitude of the electorate in scrutinising supposed leaders and representatives.

“As time ticks, there is another opportunity to correct our past mistakes as March 11 beckons and we seek to elect the person that will represent us in the 10th Senate.

“There is the need to decide what our future will be. Let us source for the one who will give Enugu East senatorial district a voice at the Senate.

“We should jettison party politics and take away sentimental attachment if we truly want to get it right,’’ Ogbu stressed.

She charged the electorate to avoid sending a neophyte or a novice who does not know the procedures of legislation, or a representative tool old to defend the cause of the people at the Senate.

Ogbu urged the electorate to look towards the direction of a dedicated, focused and credible woman to give Enugu East senatorial district quality, visible and impactful representation.

“Let us make history on March 11 by electing the first female senator in the person of High Princess Ada Ogbu.

“Remember we are voting credible personality not party,’’ she stressed. (NAN)