Vote APC candidates for increased democracy dividends, candidate charges electorate

By Awayi Kuje

Alhaji Abdullahi Angibi, Nasarawa State House of Assembly candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday enjoined Nigerians to vote for APC candidates in February to enjoy more dividends of democracy.

Speaking at the inauguration of his campaign office, Angibi, who represents Lafia Central constituency in the Assembly, said his call became necessary in view of the achievements already recorded by the APC government.

He said he deserved re-election having facilitated the construction of Agyaragu Market road, employment opportunities and provision of potable water for his constituents.

“I call on voters to vote all candidates of the APC in February for more dividends of democracy.

“Gov. Abdullahi Sule has done so much and is still doing so much to improve on peoples’ welfare in the state,’’ he said.

Angibi also appealed to people of Agyaragu community to close ranks and to work collectively for the development of the area and that of the state.

Earlier, Secretary of his support group, Mr Labaran Austin described Angibi as a worthy son of the community and assured him of victory beyond 2023. (NAN)