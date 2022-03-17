VONa Communications appoints Damilare Okunola as Managing Editor



VONa Communications has officially appointed Damilare Okunola, formerly of Legit.ng, as its new Managing Editor with effect from April 1, 2022.

This move is part of the company’s rebranding process following its acquisition of Global Village Extra’s biggest shares in recent weeks.

Damilare brings his wealth of experience in the online media industry where he has worked as a news content editor, reporter, documentary journalist, and rising through the ranks to head Legit.ng’s video department in the last seven years.

He shall be heading a team of unique individuals in a quest to strategically position the company with a view to strengthening our position in the media sector.

A statement by the Management said: “We are pleased to announce that the multi-award winning journalist whose popularity and influence is acknowledged globally, resumes with us effectively from Friday, 1 April.”

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

