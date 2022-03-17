VONa Communications acquires largest share at Global Village Extra, changes name



VONa Communications has become the largest shareholder at Global Village Extra, thereby necessitating a change of name at the organisation.

The website will hitherto change to voiceofnaija.ng, a shift from globalvillageextra.com, which followers and audience have been accustomed to for the past six years since operation kicked off.

VONa, which derives from Voice Of Naija, is a new dispensation that is also a response to the yearnings of readers for more people-centered contents as well as the need to evolve with the media ecosystem, the management said in a statement on Tuesday.

It added in the statement by its Managing Director, Tay Olayemi: “Rest assured that this change births a new beginning in the annals of journalism practice in Nigeria, and across the globe.

“The management is now open to new partnerships, sponsorships and advert placements.

“Welcome to a new dispensation, welcome to the Voice of Naija where your voice is your power.”

