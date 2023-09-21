VON urges security agencies to uncover killers of its correspondent in Zamfara

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Director General, Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mr Osita Okechukwu, has called on security agencies to fish out those responsible for the murder of the radio station’s Correspondent in Zamfara, Hamisu Danjibga.

Osita, in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, said that late Danjigba was one of VON’s longest serving Hausa Service Correspondents.

He described the deceased as a dedicated and diligent reporter who served in different capacities in his long career.

“There is no doubt that we, the VON family, our colleagues nationwide and his immediate family will miss him; however we take solace on the truism that Almighty God gives and takes.

“Whilst praying for his soul to Rest in Peace, we passionately pray to Almighty God to oblige his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

“Finally we call on security agencies to fish out these terrorists and prosecute them immediately,” he said.

The body of the deceased was dumped in a soakaway at the back of his house in Gusau by those who murdered him, three days after he was abducted.

One person was said to have been arrested in connection with the murder. (NAN)

