VON seeks partnership with NCC in fighting disinformation  

The Voice of Nigeria (VON) has sought partnership with Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC)

in fighting, misinformation, disinformation and fake news.

The Director-General of VON, Malam Jibrin Ndace solicited the partnership when he paid a courtesy visit to the Commission on Thursday in Abuja.

Ndace also requested a strengthened partnership with NCC in broadcasting positive Nigeria, Africa and NCC’s stories to the world.

“I am here to congratulate the Executive Vice Chairman NCC, Dr. Aminu Maida on his appointment and also bring goodies to the table.

“Whatever you do, if you don’t tell your story, nobody will tell it for you, especially in this era of misinformation, disinformation and fake news.

“So,,we will like to partner with you in fighting, misinformation, disinformation and fake news.

“VON is the only public institution that broadcast in eight languages; Igbo, Hausa, Youruba and Fulfulde, and also in English, French, Arabic and Swahili.

“Our mandate is to tell Nigeria and Africa sories; tell positive stories about Nigeria, Nigerians, Africa and Africans,” Ndace said.

He stressed that as D-G, he remained determined and focussed to telling the Nigerian and African stories through deliberate, believable and truthful manner.

Ndace added that Nigeria as a country is not perfect, but there are good and positive stories daily about the country that must be celebrated.

In his response, NCC’s Executive Commissioner, Technical Services, Mr Abraham Oshadami appreciated VON and Ndace for acknowledging the commission as an asset.

“The collaboration between the two of us will not be taken for granted.

“You have been telling our stories; now we have more opportunities for you to tell the story even more than before.

“We want to promise you that we will take this partnership very serious at NCC,” he said.

Oshadami apologised to Ndace for the absence of the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC whom he said was on official assignment. (NAN)

By Collins Yakubu-Hammer