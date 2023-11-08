VON: Jibrin Baba Ndace and the New Era of Transformation

By Lawrence Audu

When Jibrin Baba Ndace was announced as the Director General of the esteemed Voice of Nigeria (VON), it became abundantly clear that a wave of rapid transformation was set to sweep through an agency tasked with projecting Nigeria’s positive image to a global audience.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s decision to appoint professionals of impeccable character, driven by a burning passion to effect positive change, is indeed a testament to his commitment to elevating the nation’s stature on the international stage.

Jibrin Baba Ndace, a seasoned journalist with extensive experience on the front lines alongside our brave troops, is the perfect choice for this pivotal role. His remarkable humility and unassuming nature make him a beacon of hope for the agency’s future success. As Nigerians, we are not only eager to witness the best of his capabilities but also ready to provide him with unwavering support throughout his journey.

Ndace, a seasoned war correspondent with an impressive portfolio of publications, has recently released a captivating trilogy titled ‘Walking the War Front with Lt. Gen. TY Buratai’, ‘Duty Call Under Buratai’s Command’, and ‘The Lonely Grave and Other Poems – An Anthology’. Throughout his career, Ndace has consistently devoted his efforts to promoting peace and fostering national cohesion.

Under Baba Ndace’s visionary leadership, the Voice of Nigeria is poised to undergo a remarkable metamorphosis. It is no longer just an agency but a platform that will showcase the nation’s rich cultural heritage, its diverse accomplishments, and its unwavering commitment to progress. With Baba Ndace at the helm, we can trust that the Voice of Nigeria will amplify our collective voice, resonating with the world and disseminating a powerful narrative that portrays Nigeria in its truest light.

The appointment of a professional like Jibrin Baba Ndace signifies a departure from the norm, where political affiliations often overshadow meritocracy. President Tinubu’s astute decision to prioritize competence and integrity sends a resounding message that the era of tokenism and mediocrity is behind us. It is a clarion call to all Nigerians that our nation’s progress and global recognition hinge on the expertise and dedication of those entrusted with key positions.

As citizens, it is our duty to rally behind Baba Ndace and contribute to the success of his mission. We must recognize that transforming the Voice of Nigeria into an influential force on the global stage requires collective effort. By actively engaging with the agency, providing constructive feedback, and showcasing our own achievements, we can help shape the narrative and ensure that the world sees Nigeria for what it truly is—a nation bursting with potential, resilience, and unwavering determination.

The journey ahead will undoubtedly be challenging, as Baba Ndace assumes the responsibility of steering the Voice of Nigeria towards unprecedented heights. However, with our unwavering support and his innate leadership abilities, we can confidently anticipate a new era of excellence and achievement. Together, let us embark on this transformative journey, knowing that the power to redefine Nigeria’s global narrative lies within our grasp.

Jibrin Baba Ndace has answered the call to lead, and now it is our turn to answer the call to support. The Voice of Nigeria’s transformation begins now, and with Baba Ndace at the wheel, we can rest assured that a brighter future awaits us all.

