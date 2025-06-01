VON Forum: Signalling a new era of citizen-led dialogue on national security, By Gidado Yushau Shuaib

At a time when insecurity continues to test the resilience of Nigeria’s institutions and the unity of its people, the Voice of Nigeria (VON) is poised to champion a critical shift in how the country addresses its most pressing challenge: national security. For the first time in Nigeria’s history, a state-owned media organisation will convene a national platform solely focused on citizen engagement in security matters. The upcoming National Citizens’ Engagement Forum on Security, hosted by VON, is set to mark a pivotal moment in our national conversation on governance, communication, and unity.

This will not be just another policy talk shop. It represents a deliberate and strategic effort aligned with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR—a vision anchored in the belief that every Nigerian has both a stake and a role in building a safer, more inclusive future.

From terrorism and banditry to cybercrime and the growing threat of disinformation, Nigeria’s security landscape remains complex and fast-evolving. Yet, national discourse has often been one-directional—dominated by official voices. This forum is designed to give voice to everyday Nigerians on the issues that affect them the most, particularly security, an area where many citizens feel marginalised and unheard.

Recognising this disconnect, Voice of Nigeria, under the visionary leadership of Mallam Jibrin Baba Ndace, is changing the script. “Security is not a one-way street. It is a collective endeavour, a national project, a shared journey,” he said at a recent event. This principle will guide the Forum’s inclusive structure, which is expected to bring together security chiefs, civil society leaders, academics, youth, media practitioners, and traditional and religious leaders in a participatory dialogue on how Nigerians can move from awareness to meaningful action.

Long known as Nigeria’s external broadcaster, VON is undergoing a transformation into a strategic national institution that amplifies the voices of Nigerians both at home and abroad. In the words of the Director General, “We are repositioning ourselves not merely as Nigeria’s external broadcaster but as a global voice that reflects the depth, diversity, and dignity of the Nigerian experience.”

This vision is already being actualised through key structural reforms. The establishment of three new strategic units—the Fact-Checking Desk, the Investigative Desk, and the Monitoring and Evaluation Unit—reflects VON’s renewed commitment to accurate information, ethical journalism, and measurable impact. These units are designed to counter disinformation, enhance credibility, and promote accountability in public communication.

The Forum’s agenda will reflect this inclusive ethos. The first panel, titled “Bridging the Gap: Enhancing Citizens’ Trust in Security Institutions,” is expected to examine the need to rebuild trust between communities and security agencies. The second session, “From Awareness to Action: Civic Responsibility in Times of Crisis,” will challenge civil society actors, the media, and grassroots leaders to move from rhetoric to results in the collective effort to secure the nation.

One of the most impactful features will be the Open Feedback Session—a rare platform for citizens to speak directly with security leaders and policymakers. This will not be mere symbolism. It will send a clear message: true governance must be inclusive and responsive. Listening will be just as critical as informing.

VON’s renewed mandate also extends to the global stage—an effort made possible through the concerted leadership of the Honourable Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, fnipr. With plans to launch broadcasts in Mandarin, Portuguese, and Spanish, the organisation is expanding Nigeria’s cultural and diplomatic reach across the Gulf of Guinea, Lusophone Africa, Asia, and Latin America. “This is not just a broadcasting milestone,” Mallam Ndace said. “It is a symbol of global engagement—telling the Nigerian and African story to the world with accuracy, pride, and power.”

The high-level Forum will feature notable figures including the Honourable Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, fnipr, who will serve as Chief Host; the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, mni, who will chair the occasion; and the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa, OFR, who will serve as Special Guest of Honour. Opening remarks will be delivered by Mallam Jibrin Baba Ndace, Director General/CEO of Voice of Nigeria, alongside other heads of ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs).

Participation is expected to be broad and inclusive, with all branches of Nigeria’s security architecture actively engaged—from the Armed Forces and Police to paramilitary institutions and civil-military relations stakeholders. Civil society organisations, media professionals, and grassroots leaders will also be well represented, underscoring the Forum’s pan-Nigerian character.

The event will culminate in the adoption of a post-event communiqué, which will serve as a blueprint for future collaboration among stakeholders and inform national security policy and engagement strategies.

Even as it expands globally, VON remains firmly grounded in its commitment to domestic audiences. By establishing this citizen-centric platform on national security, the organisation affirms a foundational truth: the path to a safer Nigeria begins with those most affected by insecurity—the Nigerian people.

Ultimately, the Citizens’ Engagement Forum will not be an endpoint. It will mark the beginning of a national movement for trust, transparency, and shared responsibility. Voice of Nigeria, through this initiative, is setting a new standard for how the media can drive inclusive governance and transformative change.

Gidado Yushau Shuaib is the Special Assistant to the Director General/CEO of Voice of Nigeria, Mallam Jibrin Baba Ndace.