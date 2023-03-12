VON DG urges APC to zone Senate Presidency to South East

By Emmanuel Mogbede

Mr Osita Okechukwu, the Director-General, Voice of Nigeria (VON) has called for zoning of the 10th President of the Senate to the South South for equity and fairness.



Okechukwu, also a foundation member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.



“Methinks it’s strategic to zone the President of the Senate to South East, based on equity, fairness and natural justice.



“Nigeria is on tripod and since south east didn’t get the president or vice, it becomes strategic to start a process of reconciliation and recovery with the zone.



“Yes agreed south east didn’t vote huge for my great party; however my leadership must think of morrow,” he said.



Okechukwu said that the zone had qualified high ranking senators that can be elected as the President of the Senate.



“Luckily, we have six senators elect, two of whom are in the ranking cadre – Sen. Orji Uzo Kalu and Sen. Osita Izunaso. Let’s choose one of them.



“At least nobody will blame us that it’s because we don’t have any Senator which was the case in 2015.



“We the foundation members of APC need to be accommodated by our brothers and sisters in other geopolitical zones.



“On the two ranking senators on the ring, one would prefer Orji Uzo, as current Chief Whip, he has more gravitas for better representation and mobilization of the south east for future political electoral battles,” he said.



Okechukwu added: “My brother Izunaso has a less than democratic godfather, while Orji is his own masquerade.



On Umahi, he is not a ranking senator and is provincial. He needs four years to go national. Orji studied in the north, doing business in Lagos and more Pan-Nigerian.”(NAN)