VON DG partners with Cross River Govt, visits Deputy Gov; Obong of Calabar

The Director-General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mallam Jibrin Baba Ndace, has called for intensified collaboration between the Cross River State Government and VON to enhance the dissemination of the state’s programmes and projects, thereby repositioning Cross River as a premier destination in Nigeria. This appeal was made during a series of high-profile visits to key stakeholders in Calabar, the state capital, on August 29, 2024.

During a courtesy visit to the Deputy Governor of Cross River State, Mr. Peter Odey, Mallam Ndace emphasized the crucial role of effective media partnerships in projecting positive narratives about Nigeria and, by extension, Cross River State. He highlighted VON’s unique position as a frontline storyteller capable of showcasing the rich cultural heritage and developmental strides of Nigeria and Africa to a global audience.

“Since assuming office as the Director-General, our focus has been to amplify Nigeria’s positive stories and reduce negative perceptions by marketing our immense potentials,” Ndace stated. “We are well-positioned to tell Nigeria’s story better than any other platform on the continent, broadcasting in multiple local and international languages including Hausa, Yoruba, Igbo, Fulfulde, English, French, Arabic, and Swahili.”

He underscored the importance of being intentional and deliberate in countering misinformation and disinformation prevalent in the era of social media. Ndace advocated for a proactive approach in sharing success stories and developmental achievements to reshape the global perception of Nigeria.

“Our country is not all about negative news; there are great things happening here too. We should all join hands to highlight the positives we are known for,” he urged. “When Nigerians travel abroad, they often face unwarranted disdain due to the negative narratives that have been perpetuated. While we may not be perfect, we are certainly more than the stereotypes suggest.”

Mallam Ndace commended the harmonious working relationship between Governor Bassey Otu and Deputy Governor Peter Odey, attributing their effective partnership to their backgrounds in conflict resolution and interpersonal relations. He offered VON’s extensive media platforms to the state government for the promotion of its numerous developmental programmes aimed at improving the lives of its citizens.

Responding, Deputy Governor Odey lauded Ndace as a “true and thoroughbred professional” whose wealth of experience has significantly repositioned VON on the global stage. He detailed various initiatives undertaken by the state government to re-establish Cross River as Nigeria’s preferred tourist destination and pledged full support for collaborative efforts with VON.

“Through the office of the Commissioner for Information, the Cross River State Government will partner with Voice of Nigeria to publicize our activities and showcase the state’s potentials to the world,” Odey affirmed. “We look forward to VON’s active participation in covering our flagship events such as Carnival Calabar and other transformative projects under Governor Otu’s administration.”

The meeting was attended by the Cross River State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Erasmus Ekpang; the General Manager of Cross River State Broadcasting Corporation, Mr. Sam Nsor; and VON’s Director of Training, Mrs. Funke Atohengbe, among others.

In a related engagement, Mallam Ndace paid a visit to His Eminence, the Obong of Calabar, Edidem Ekpo Okon Abasi-Otu V, at his palace. The discussions centered on promoting the rich cultural heritage of the Efik Eburutu Kingdom and leveraging media collaboration to foster national unity and pride.

The Obong of Calabar expressed appreciation for VON’s commitment to showcasing the diverse traditions of Cross River State, acknowledging the critical role of media in preserving and promoting cultural identities. He reiterated the importance of collaborative efforts in projecting Nigeria’s positive image both locally and internationally.

“Our culture is our identity, and through platforms like Voice of Nigeria, we can ensure that the beauty and richness of the Efik heritage are shared with the world,” the Obong stated. “Such partnerships are essential in reinforcing national unity and celebrating the diversity that makes Nigeria unique.”

Mallam Ndace also applauded President Bola Tinubu’s efforts in promoting national unity and commended the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, for his dedication to preserving Nigeria’s cultural heritage. He reaffirmed VON’s commitment to working with all stakeholders to advance the Renewed Hope Agenda and promote inclusive development across the nation.

“Voice of Nigeria remains dedicated to celebrating and promoting the diversity that unites us as a nation,” Ndace concluded. “Through strategic collaborations and deliberate storytelling, we can reshape narratives, foster unity, and drive progress for all Nigerians.”

These engagements underscore VON’s strategic efforts to strengthen partnerships with state governments and traditional institutions, leveraging media platforms to drive positive change, enhance cultural appreciation, and promote Nigeria’s image on the global stage.