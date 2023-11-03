VON DG, Management Pay Condolence Visit to the Family of Professor Stella Effah-Attoe

The Director General/CEO of the Voice of Nigeria, Mallam Jibrin Baba Ndace, led the management team in a condolence visit to the family of the late Professor Stella Effah-Attoe.

Professor Stella, who served as the chairman of the board of directors of the Voice of Nigeria (VON) from 2009 to 2010, recently passed away in Abuja.

During the visit, Mallam Ndace expressed his deep sadness at her passing and urged all well-meaning Nigerians to keep the deceased’s family in their thoughts and prayers.

He acknowledged her pivotal contributions to the growth and development of the nation, particularly during her tenure at VON.

“During this time of grief, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the friends, family, and colleagues of the late Prof. Stella Effah-Attoe, the former Chairman of the VON Board of Directors. May her memory bring you comfort and solace in the days ahead,” he remarked.

Barrister Andrew Para, the legal adviser/secretary of VON, also shared his thoughts during the visit. He described her as an amiable and straightforward leader who dedicated herself to protecting the interests of women and contributed significantly to the nation’s growth.

He added, “Prof. Effah-Attoe was brilliant, towering, and magnificent in all spheres of life, yet she led a humble life, positively impacting the lives of many.”

The first son of the deceased, Oyube David Attoe, speaking on behalf of the family, expressed gratitude to Mallam Ndace and the VON management staff for their visit.

He said their mother will be greatly missed, and he “won’t forget her impact in touching the lives of anyone she crossed paths with.”

Also part of the visiting team were Mr. Danladi Abdulkarim, the Director of General Services; Tope Gab Atte, the Director of Human Resources; and Kanatu Babadidi, the acting Director of Procurement.

