VON DG lauds Buhari on June 12

By Emmanuel Mogbede

Mr Osita Okechukwu, the Director-General, Voice of Nigeria (VON) has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for imortalising Chief MKO Abiola, the acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election.



Okechukwu said this in a statement in Abuja on Sunday.



“June 12, 1993 is a watershed in our liberal democracy, which bade goodbye to the military, birthed the zoning convention of rotation of president from north to south and created the material conditions for multiparty system and free, fair and transparent elections, hence has strengthened our democratic institutions.



“For this, one salutes MKO Abiola and all the fallen heros for paying the ultimate and supreme price for democracy.



“One also commends Buhari for imortalising Chief MKO Abiola and as he said in his Democracy Day speech, “We must never forget the sacrifices of the heroes of Nigeria’s democracy during 1993. Their patriotism and peaceful struggle should guide our actions especially when it comes to electing our leaders and holding them accountable, now and in future.”



By God’s Grace Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, presidential candidate of the APC; as the only crusader in the June 12 struggle contesting for president in 2023 will preside over the 30th anniversary of June 12,” he said.(NAN)

