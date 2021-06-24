Volunteering information critical in tackling banditry, says El-Rufai

June 24, 2021 Danlami Nmodu News, Project 0



The Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai Thursday said volunteering of information to security agencies is critical in tackling banditry.

The Governor also said that lack of cogent synergy between citizenry, government at level and security agencies is a setback to the efforts being put in , hence the need to close gaps.

The Governor spoke through Samuel Aruwan, of Internal Security and Home Affairs, in Kachia town, headquarters of Kachia government, a confidence-building visit after Wednesday night’s attack by armed bandits.

Aruwan said: “I am here behalf of the Governor, and the Commandant Nigerian Navy School of Armament Technology as well as other security chiefs, concerning Wednesday night’s attack in which one life was lost, five persons injured and several kidnapped.

“We have heard clearly, and we are going back to the drawing board. I will say much since the security agencies are case. What is important is volunteering of information to security agencies and government at the level; this is critical in tackling banditry and I want to appeal that we scale it up.”

In his remarks, the Commandant Nigerian Navy School of Armament Technology, Commoredore KO Oguntuga assured the District Head of Kachia, Alhaji Sabiu Suleiman and his subjects, of the military’s commitment in securing the Kachia general area.

The District Head in his comment appealed aggressive patrols in the district and promised to ensure collaboration between the district and all the security agencies in the area.

The delegation condoled the family that lost their loved one, and toured the scene before departing Kaduna.

Tags: , , ,