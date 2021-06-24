Volunteering information critical in tackling banditry, says El-Rufai

The Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai on Thursday said volunteering of information to security agencies is critical in tackling banditry.

The Governor also said that lack of cogent synergy between citizenry, government at local level and security agencies is a setback to the efforts being put in place, hence the need to close gaps.

The Governor spoke through Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, in Kachia town, headquarters of Kachia local government, during a confidence-building visit after Wednesday night’s attack by armed bandits.

Aruwan said: “I am here on behalf of the Governor, and the Commandant Nigerian Navy School of Armament Technology as well as other security chiefs, concerning Wednesday night’s attack in which one life was lost, five persons injured and several kidnapped.

“We have heard you clearly, and we are going back to the drawing board. I will not say much since the security agencies are on the case. What is important is volunteering of information to security agencies and government at the local level; this is critical in tackling banditry and I want to appeal that we scale it up.”

In his remarks, the Commandant Nigerian Navy School of Armament Technology, Commoredore KO Oguntuga assured the District Head of Kachia, Alhaji Sabiu Suleiman and his subjects, of the military’s commitment in securing the Kachia general area.

The District Head in his comment appealed for aggressive patrols in the district and promised to ensure collaboration between the district and all the security agencies in the area.

The delegation condoled the family that lost their loved one, and toured the scene before departing for Kaduna.

