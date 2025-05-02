Voices of workers central to governance, policy-making in FCT – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyeson Wike, says the voices of workers remained central to governance, policy-making and economic reforms in the territory.

By Philip Yatai

Wike stated this in his message to commemorate the 2025 Workers Day in Abuja on Thursday.

He said that the theme of this year’s celebration, “Reclaiming the Civic Space in the Midst of Economic Hardship”, is both timely and deeply resonant.

The FCT minister said that the theme challenged policy makers to reflect on the importance of safeguarding democratic participation, transparency, and workers’ rights amidst economic challenges.

“Let me state that the FCT Administration recognises the economic realities confronting workers.

“In this context, reclaiming the civic space means ensuring that the voices of workers remain central to governance, policy-making, and economic reform.

“On assumption of office in 2023, it has been my utmost priority to create a conducive working environment and improve the welfare of our staff.

“Today, I reaffirm our unwavering commitment to staff welfare and best ever conditions of service.

“The FCTA believes that a motivated workforce is the backbone of effective public service delivery,” he said.

Wike added that the Administration had taken deliberate steps to improve the working conditions of its staff and uplift their general well-being.

He identified some of the recent efforts as prompt payment of salaries and pensions, staff training and capacity development, upgrading of work spaces and infrastructure, as well as promotion and career progression.

“We have prioritised the timely payment of workers’ salaries and pensions, despite fiscal constraints and ensured that all pensions and gratuities are paid with no arrears owed.

“We ensured full implementation of the new salary structure in line with the federal government’s policy on workers’ welfare, with all arrears paid.

“This is because we understand that financial security is critical for personal stability and productivity.

“We have launched new training and re-skilling programmes across various secretariats, departments and agencies, equipping workers with the tools and knowledge to thrive in a rapidly evolving administrative and technological environment,” Wike added.

The minister further said that in its bid to upscale capacity of doctors in FCT hospitals, the Administration had recruited 60 medical doctors for residency training programme across its hospitals in eight different specialties.

He expressed a deep concern about the ongoing strike by area council employees over the non-implementation of the new minimum wage.

He said that he had approved the release of N4.17 billion which was paid to the area councils for the payment of minimum wage and its arrears.

He urged the area council chairmen to pay the workers their entitlements.

He also reiterated the commitment of the FCT Administration to improving the working conditions of teachers in the area councils.

He said that the Administration had commenced the building, renovation and upgrading of school facilities, provision of learning materials and other necessary support.

This, according to him, is to ensure a conducive learning environment for both pupils and teachers.

“Beyond these, we remain open to constructive dialogue with organised labour.

“The civic space must never shrink in times of hardship – it must grow stronger through partnership, empathy, and mutual respect.

“The FCT Administration will continue to prioritise the welfare of all its workers.

“This is because every worker, from the lowest rank to the highest, contributes immensely to the progress and development of the FCT,” he said. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)