Vocational skills: 42 NDE trainees graduate, get starter packs in Kogi

No fewer than 42 skill acquisition trainees of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) on Friday graduated and got starter packs in Kogi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 42 trainees had participated in the Community Based Training Scheme (CBTS), and upon graduation, got the starter packs and vocational tools to promote self-employment of young Nigerians.

The distribution, held at Kogi NDE office provided the enablement for skill acquisition for the participants, who have demonstrated commitment to the training.

Speaking at the orientation ceremony, the NDE Director General, Mr Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, commended the graduands who excelled in the course of the training.

The DG, who was represented by the State Coordinator, Mr Ibidun Abiodun-Amos, said the programme was part of the directorate’s effort to tackle unemployment through the development of vocational skills among the unemployed in Nigeria.

“Holding this ceremony in Kogi means we have inaugurated the empowerment programme in the North-Central of the country.

“I urge the beneficiaries of the skill acquisition training to put into practice the knowledge acquired, for self-reliance, employment generation, wealth creation and poverty reduction,” Fika said.

The representative of the Kogi Government, Balogun Simeon, charged the beneficiaries to be enterprising, creative and strive for business innovation in their respective endeavours, to attract high patronage.

Mr Nuhu Umar, the facilitator of the programme from Vocational Skills Development Department, NDE headquarters, Abuja, reminded the beneficiaries of the government’s vision of creating jobs for Nigerians.

Umar urged them to support the NDE’s drive to accomplish its mandate of improving productivity in the informal sector of the economy.

Malam Abubakar Adam, Head, Vocational Skills Development, in Kogi, called on the graduands to embrace the ‘golden opportunity’ NDE training offers young business owners, to benefit from the Federal Government’s intervention in vocational skills development.

“It is geared towards the economic improvement of all Nigerians.

“As skilled trainees, you should consider the scheme as a means to an end.

“This is because people like Dangote started from somewhere and with determination, today, he is a reference point in international business as a top player in manufacturing in Nigeria.”

Responding on behalf of other beneficiaries, Mrs Fausat Yusuf, appreciated the Federal Government for the gesture and promised that they would contribute meaningfully to the economic development of the country. (NAN)

By Thompson Yamput