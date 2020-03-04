VOA headship: What Mustapha’s appointment mean to us – Tambuwal

By Abdallah el-Kurebe

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto, says the appointment of a citizen of the state, Aliyu Mustapha, as the substantive head of the Hausa Service of the Voice of America (VOA), is a development that was anticipated by listeners in the state and other parts of the Hausa speaking world.

He stated this when Mustapha paid courtesy visit to the governor at the Government House on Tuesday.

According to Tambuwal, the government and people of the state were not only happy because Mustapha had reached the zenith of his calling in journalism, but also because he has left an indelible mark in the psyche of the people of Sokoto for his role in mentoring and recruiting a number of our youths into the arena of global journalism practice.



The governor described Mustapha as “a resilient, dogged and patient professional journalist, who weathered the storm throughout his brilliant career, adding that his appointment was by no small measure, a deserving feat.

“Although he did not clinch the position on time due to some maneuvering and unfair deals, Mallam Mustapha remained patient and determined like every good Muslim who believes that it is part of adherence to the articles of faith for one to accept his destiny whether good or bad.

“We were all privy to the way he was by-passed when it was time for him to head the Hausa Service of the VOA. But now that he has got the position we are grateful to God.

He expressed gratitude to the veteran journalist for his outstanding professional conduct that had put the state on the global map, stressing that in spite his exposure, he had remained a patriotic citizen and good ambassador of the state.

In his remarks, Mustapha said he paid the visit on the governor to express his appreciation for being among earlier callers at his Washington DC residence after his appointment.

“The cordiality of Gov. Tambuwal was exceptional in the face of the fact that in the US we Hausa people are the least United. Unlike other Nigerian citizens, we seldom demonstrate cohesion and brotherliness.

“But upon my appointment the governor, Alhaji Ummarun Kwabo A.A. and others traveled thousands of miles just to felicitate with me. I remain very grateful for that gesture,” he said.