Visually-impaired Crusader charges FG on export promotion

By Mercy Omoike

A visually-impaired crusader, Mr Akinyemi Akinola, has charged the Federal Government on export promotion of agro-produce among other home-grown commodities.

Akinola, an advocate for the Escalation of Export Promotion and Naira Appreciation, made the call in a press statement on Wednesday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that campaign for export promotion and Naira appreciation is centered on reviving the Nigerian economy if its proposed policies are adopted.

The statement reads that the federal government should implore state governments to promote export through the promotion of agriculture production via grants and aids.

There should be an export drive by government at all levels to export agro-produce worth US$5 billion annually through boosting food production and security.

The government should mandate importers to also engage in promotion of local exports.

It also suggested that government should also set aside 5 per cent of corporate taxes for the promotion of exports and food production.

Exporters and intending exporters should also be provided with incentives to boost export promotion such as tax rebates, loans and grants and access to foreign exchange.

Export promotion will lead to economic development and recovery for the country if adopted. (NAN)