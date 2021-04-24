The Presidential Visitation Panel set up to appraise activities of Federal University Dutsi-Ma in Katsina State from 2011 to 2020 has invited memoranda from stakeholders of the institution.

Secretary of the Panel, Mrs Lydia Imoroa, made this known in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Katsina on Saturday.

Imoroa explained that President Muhammadu Buhari had constituted Visitation Panels to 38 Federal Universities and Four Inter-University Centres in the country to appraise the performances of the institutions.

NAN reports that the panels were inaugurated by the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, on April 13, 2021.

The Secretary stated that the memoranda should be typewritten, duly signed and addressed to the Chairman, Presidential Visitation Panel to Federal University, Dutsin Ma.

According to her, all submissions should be in eight hard copies and should contain the full name, phone number and email address of the sender.

She directed that hard copies should be sealed and dropped in the drop box located at the entrance of the PG Boardroom, Room F01, Old Senate Building, Federal University, Dutsin Ma while the soft copies should be forwarded to the panel’s email address: [email protected] on or before 12 noon, May 6, 2021.

NAN recalls that the seven-man panel, led by Prof. Onje Gyewado, former Dean of Law Faculty, University of Jos, had on Friday paid courtesy call on Gov. Aminu Masari, on their mission and solicited for his cooperation.

The visitation panels will, among others, examine the leadership quality of the universities in terms of roles of Governing Council with Vice Chancellor, other Principal Officers as well as organs of the Institution;

Imoroa said it will also look into the financial management of the Institution, including statutory allocations and internally-generated revenue over the recommended period and determine whether it was in compliance with appropriate regulations;

“To investigate the application of funds, particularly the special grants and loans meant for specific projects, in order to determine the status of such projects and their relevance for further funding;

“To examine the law establishing the university, including the relationship between the various internal organs and to also trace the historical evolution of the university and its achievements and problems” she said. (NAN)

