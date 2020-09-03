Visit to Largema Cantonment: Buratai commissions projects, advises Commanding Officers

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Yusuf Buratai has promised to provide befitting living accommodation for officers and soldiers at Abogo Largema Military Cantonment, Biu in Borno State.

He made the pledge while addressing troops after he inaugurated several water projects across the barracks on Wednesday the 2nd of September, 2020.

He assured of his commitment to ensuring improved living standard of officers and soldiers as well as their families across all Nigerian Army Barracks in Nigeria, adding that improving welfare of personnel remained his utmost concern.

While expressing dissatisfaction with the quality of work being done on the renovation works, Buratai promised to direct army engineers to embark on proper renovation works in the Cantonment very soon.

According to him – “We will try to see how we can improve on your barrack accommodation, but it seems there is still much work to be done. We will still build more”.

Gen Buratai commended the efforts of the commanding officers of 331 Artillery Battalion Lt Col AY Ardo and 231 Tank Battalion Lt Col ME Obi in addressing the perennial water challenge that had faced the barrack over time.

“I want to thank the commanding officers for their resourcefulness towards solving the perennial water problems in this cantonment.

“This initiative is highly commended because it is one of the cardinal principles in my vision which is -“To have a professionally responsive Nigerian Army in the discharge of its constitutional roles”.

“The commanding officers have shown the responsiveness in the provision of water to meet the need of the soldiers and their families to have portable water for their consumption and domestic use.

“I want to also urge the Commanding Officers to be judicious in the use of the resources at their disposal no matter how small,’’ he said.

He also commended the troops for their efforts in stabilising the security of their Area of Responsibility, urging them to continue to ensure that there were no security threats in the area.

According to him, – “while you ensure you train, you must also continue to attend to the security threats that arise from time to time.

“As such, I want you to remain steadfast, loyal and committed to the country, and obey your superiors and surely we will move Nigerian Army forward and achieve our mandate of defending our country from any external aggression as well as safeguarding its territorial integrity,” he said.