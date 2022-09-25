Visit Kwara: Saliu Mustapha Pens Foreward For New Book Spotlighting Tourism

The APC Senatorial Candidate for Kwara Central, Mallam Saliu Mustapha has written the foreword for a new book titled “Visit Kwara” by Abdulrahman Yusuf Dolapo, a book which aims to promote tourism in Kwara State.

In the forward, for the book which will be launched in January 2023, Mr Mustapha who is the Turaki of Ilorin stated that while tourism has been downplayed in Nigeria, it has been a major source of revenue for some countries.

He explained that tourism in Nigeria will go beyond natural scenery, as it will also be seen in the country’s art, history and culture.

Mustapha while commending the author, Abdulrahman Yusuf, for his book, said he is pleased to see young Nigerians showing interest in the art and tourism sector.

He said “ Commentators, however, often overlook the huge potential for tourism in Nigeria which has propelled nations like the UAE, Maldives, Georgia, Greece, Nova Scotia, and most recently Rwanda, into the international spotlight. Nigeria’s untapped tourism sector lies not just in the abundant natural scenery in every part of the country but in our art, history and culture.

“It gives me great pleasure to see that youths today have taken their destiny into their hands with their renewed interest in art and tourism.”

Meanwhile, the Author of the book, Abdulraman Yusuf, in a statement released on Friday, explained that the book aims at promoting Kwara State as a place of tourism, adding that the state has a good number of tourist centres which can be explored.

According to Yusuf, the book launch which is scheduled for January 2023, will be an opportunity for different people from around the world to converge in Kwara and see the beauty of the state.

“Since the establishment of Visit Kwara in 2020, the team has worked assiduously to document the people, culture, history, monuments, festivals and natural wonders in Kwara, cutting across the 16 Local Government Areas in the state.

Yusuf said, “This documentary birthed the Visit Kwara Book (A Photographic Documentation Showcasing the People, Places and Culture of Kwara State, Nigeria; and the Visit Kwara film (The Scenics: A Short Film on Kwara’s Tourist Attractions).

“The Visit Kwara Book and Film are scheduled to launch and premiere in January, 2023. The event will be free and aims to provide an opportunity for Kwarans to gather together in celebration of Kwara State’s beauty in diversity.

“Thus, the event will not only fill a space in the year’s tourism calendar but also offer locals, visitors of the state, international communities, investors, students and tourists the opportunity to meet and discover the talents, cultures and flavours that shape Kwara’s mosaic; This is in the spirit of beauty in diversity, inclusion and cultural exchange.”

