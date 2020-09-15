Visa restrictions: CISLAC applauds U.S Government, asks others to follow suit

Share the news













The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) has commended the move by the United State Government to place Visa restrictions on some Nigerian leaders over election -related violence, primarily to restore fairness, credibility and transparency in Nigeria’s electoral processes.

A statement signed by CISLAC executive director, Auwal Ibrahim Musa(Rafsanjani) Tuesday said, “We recognised the remarkable development as restoration of fast-eroding democratic principles and core values in the nation’s electoral processes, dominated by decades of unchecked violence, vote buying and ballot lootings.

“We express total support for the new policy, which has validated the years of persistent demands by Civil Society, Human Rights and Anti-corruption activists for stringent international measures to discourage electoral violence that paves way for electoral fraud and undermines democratic principles in Nigeria.

Rafsanjani added that ” We are not unaware of lack of political will at all levels of government to address electoral violence, in spite of the existence of laws and reports from several Panels and Commissions, with recommendations.

“We also welcome the pronouncement by the United State Government in anticipation of respect for sanity and sanctity of rules of law in the run up to the September and October 2020 Edo and Ondo State elections, and beyond.

“We therefore, call on British and other Governments to follow suit in the imposition of Visa restrictions to discourage electoral offenders from using their respective countries as alternatives in harbouring electoral crimes.”