Viral video not recent, I didn’t lead protest against Tinubu’s nominees – Oyalowo

By Chimezie Godfrey

Ayobami Oyalowo, a stalwart of the All Progress Congress (APC) has denied viral video showcasing him leading protest against the ministerial nomination of some individuals by President Bola Tinubu.

Oyalowo in a statement on Monday dismissed the video pointing out that it was an old video from a 2019 protest.

He said,”It has come to my attention that a video is currently being circulated purportedly showing me, Ayobami Oyalowo, in the company of some young All Progressives Congress (APC) faithfuls protesting against the ministerial nomination of some individuals by His Excellency, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“I want to state here, unequivocally, that the video and the corresponding statement being circulated along with it are false and in no way represent my opinion on the choice of Mr. President.

“That video was from a 2019 protest when I and other aggrieved APC Youth stakeholders stood against the appointment of some opposition members into offices under the former President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan.

“Those spreading that video now are, at best confused, and, at worst, hateful of my person and want to denigrate my good name.

“President Tinubu is at liberty to pick his cabinet and other members of his team in his quest to bring Nigeria out of its economic and social quagmire.

“That independence and clarity of ideas are some of the reasons I worked assiduously to ensure his nomination as the party’s candidate and eventual victory as President.”

He added,”At my current state in life, I am more interested in contributing my quota to our collective development, as I have always done, than leading a protest, where there is no need for one.

“The decision to validate or refuse the nomination of Ministerial nominees is in the full hands of the Senate, and they are more than up to the task.

“Neither I nor anyone outside of the Distinguished Senators can have a say on that.

“This again points to the need for regulation of social media in Nigeria. I will be consulting my lawyers to ensure that my rights are protected and the perpetrators are made to pay when they are found out.

“God bless President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

