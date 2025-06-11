Viral FMC Abuja video should spark healthcare reform- Expert

Dr Douglas Okor, Consultant Neurosurgeon and Health Reform Advocate, says the viral FMC Abuja video has triggered a much-needed national debate on healthcare delivery, empathy

By Franca Ofili

Dr Douglas Okor, Consultant Neurosurgeon and Health Reform Advocate, says the viral FMC Abuja video has triggered a much-needed national debate on healthcare delivery, empathy, and the urgency for leadership reforms in Nigeria.

Speaking in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja, Okor stated that the incident should serve as a wake-up call for comprehensive reforms across governance and healthcare administration.

“My response to the recent FMC Abuja video is that, while it may be a sensational social media episode, I hope it becomes an opportunity for reflection.

“We need transformational leaders, starting with office holders, who understand that healthcare is a core socio-political priority,” he said.

Okor emphasised that healthcare must be treated as a key indicator of good governance, with reform efforts cascading from federal leadership down to institutional management, frontline workers, and the general public.

“We need change not just at the top, but within organisations and even in the mindset of the average healthcare provider and citizen,” he added.

He said while the management of FMC Abuja had issued a preliminary statement and launched an internal investigation into the video, public sentiment remained sharply divided.

Okor noted the contrast in reactions between the public and healthcare professionals.

“From the healthcare providers, there’s a general feeling that the public is being too harsh.

“Health workers in Nigeria operate under very difficult conditions and are often demotivated.

“In contrast, many members of the public have voiced concern over what they perceive as a lack of empathy shown by the healthcare staff involved in the incident.

“There seems to be this perception from the public that what they saw in the video reflected a lack of empathy,” he explained.

Okor refrained from making a definitive judgment on the video, stressing the importance of waiting for the full findings of the on-going investigation by FMC Abuja.

As the public awaits further updates, Okor urged Nigerians to use this moment not for finger-pointing but to foster a national dialogue on healthcare system accountability and the role of leadership in driving compassionate, patient-centered care.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)