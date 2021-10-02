Violent killings: Andy Uba postpones guber campaign flag-off

Sen. Andy Uba, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Anambra, has shifted his campaign flag off at Onitsha on Saturday following upsurge in violent attacks and killings in parts of the state.



In a statement he personal signed and made available to journalists at about 9pm on Friday in Awka, Uba said the postponement was in sympathy with families of those killed and wounded.



He said, like every other well-meaning member of the public, I have followed with sadness and grief, the recent, unfortunate and mindless spate of violence and insecurity in Anambra state.



“I have also watched with disdain obvious breakdown of institutional capacity and inability of the APGA-led state government to address security challenges and prevent the state from further descent into anarchy and chaos,” he stated.



Uba said his condolences goes to the families of all who lost loved ones in the ongoing politically-motivated killings.



He said Anambra people, who are now living in fear of their lives and properties as a result of the ongoing mayhem, should place their hopes in God.



The APC standard bearer in the November 6 election charged the people to go about their normal lawful businesses while keeping vigilant and taking necessary precaution.



He noted, as a mark of respect and honor and in consultation with both APC and his campaign council leader, that the campaign flag-off rally, scheduled for October 2, 2021, in Onitsha has been shifted to a later date.



According to him, “I, Senator Andy Emmanuel Uba, will be the last person to sacrifice or play politics with the lives of our people.



“Neither will I allow anybody to do so under my watch”, saying that he would ensure that he put everything lawfully at his disposal to ensure that the politically-motivated killings was brought to an end.



Uba therefore called on the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)-led government in the state to rise up to the challenge, noting that security of lives and property are key function of government.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Anambra had between last Monday and Thursday recorded daily violent attacks in parts of the state.



The attackers, however, killed Dr Chike Akunyili and seven others at NKpor area on Tuesday and razed the Divisional Police station at Ajali on Thursday with six persons killed among others. (NAN)

