Violence not solution to Naira shortage difficulty – Sanwo-Olu

By Florence Onuegbu

Lagos, Feb. 18, 2023 (NAN) Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Saturday appealed to residents to remain calm, even in the face of the difficulties and frustrations due to cash shortage.

Sanwo-Olu made the appeal while addressing newsmen at Lagos House, Marina, on the current situation caused by Naira redesign in the country.

He urged Lagos residents to avoid all forms of violence, arson and rioting, as sure were not the solutions to the difficulties and frustrations being presently experienced.

”Let me thank you, the good people of Lagos for your patience and unwavering perseverance even in these challenging times.

”My fellow Lagosians, this is a heartfelt call to you, as your Governor, to please remain calm at this time, and avoid all forms of violence, arson and rioting.

”Even in the face of the difficulties and frustrations being faced by all, violence and destruction should not and will never be the answer.

”We know that there are unscrupulous persons who want to sow seeds of violence and discord by their very utterances and actions, all with the view of robbing you of the chance to cast your votes in the Feb. 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections.

”Do not allow them to use you to achieve their evil intentions,” the governor said.

According to him, there is no justification whatsoever for attacking public or private property.

He said that the law enforcement agents had received clear instructions to take full control and ensure zero tolerance for any and all acts of arson, violence and destruction.

Sanwo-Olu enjoined all law-abiding residents to carry out their lawful activities without fear.

”As a government that fully understands the challenges that you are faced with, with regards to access to cash, we are working very hard to provide palliative measures to lessen the burdens being faced.

”As part of these measures, I have already approved an immediate reduction in transportation charges for public-owned transport, across the Lagos State public transport system: our buses, ferries and taxis.

”We are also equally in discussion with private transport operators not to hike fares at this point of time, given the difficult circumstances in which many Lagosians find themselves.

”We have also since commenced the distribution of food packs, to the most vulnerable citizens, the people most impacted by this disruption in the supply of cash.

”We will continue to highlight more vulnerable groups within our distribution channels who would benefit from the palliatives.

”As we scale up the rollout of these palliatives, we ask for your continued patience and understanding. Remain calm and go about your lawful activities and duties,” he said.

The governor said the Lagos State Government under his watch would continue to stand by, with and for the ordinary people of Lagos.

He thanked the Police and other security agencies/operatives that had been working round the clock to maintain the peace, law and order in the state.

”We owe you a debt of gratitude. May I also use this opportunity to ask you not to relent in your efforts at continuing to keep the peace in and around the metropolis,” Sanwo-Olu said. (NAN)