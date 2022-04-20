Violence: Ex-NBA Chair seeks domestication of VAPP Act 2015



By Sandra Umeh

Mr Promise Ademi-Akpeto, a former Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association Sapele Branch, have called for the domestication of the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act (VAPP) 2015.

Ademi–Akpeto, who is a representative of the of the NBA National Executive Committee (NBA-NEC) made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos.

He noted the rising wave of domestic violence in society, adding that women were mostly at the “receiving end”

”The rights of women have been mostly abused and relegated, inspite of repeated campaigns and jingles geared at creating awareness against such ills,” he said.

He, consequently, called on states that had yet to domesticate the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act 2015, to do so, without further delays.

“I urge all levels of government to take immediate action yo ensure that our sisters, wives, daughters and mothers, enjoy a life free of gender based violence.

“I strongly add my voice to calls by well-meaning Nigerians, in urging states that are yet to domesticate the VAPP Act 2015, to do as a matter of urgency,” he said

Ademi-Akpeto also urged states that had domesticated the laws, but were yet to implement and/or enforce same, to ensure that it is done urgently, so as to help stem the tide of violence against women in society.

He noted that the need for a domestication of the law, cannot be overemphasised as its provisions creates effective remedies for victims of violence, and spells out punishment for offenders.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the VAPP law, was signed into law by former president, Goodluck Jonathan in 2015.

The Act seeks to eliminate all forms of violence in both private and public life; prohibits physical, sexual, and psychological violence; domestic violence; harmful traditional practices; and discrimination against persons.

NAN reports that 23 out of Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory have adopted it in varying forms to combat rising cases of violence against people.

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) was mandated by the Federal Government of Nigeria to administer the provisions of the VAPP in the FCT.

The VAPP recognizes Gender-Based Violence as a form of discrimination and recommends that states take measures to prevent and respond to violence against persons under Section 44 of the VAPP Act and to create a sexual offender register Section 1(4). (NAN)

