Violence against women in politics, a threat to democracy – NGO

By Ruth Oketunde

The Abiodun Essiet Initiative for Girls, a non-governmental organisation, has called for an end to violence against women in politics to protect the country’s democracy.

Mrs Abiodun Essiet, the executive director of the organisation, said this at a town-hall meeting organised for various stakeholders at the Kwali Area Council in the FCT.

She described the theme of the meeting — “Raising Awareness on Violence Against Women in Politics During Electoral Processes” — as useful as the general elections are closer.

The executive director said that the meeting was aimed at raising awareness on violence against women in politics and during electoral processes.

She said that it was high time women were allowed to participate in politics freely without any fear of intimidation and harassment.

According to her, in spite of some policies of the government such as the affirmative action, women are still under represented in almost every sphere of life.

“Violence against women in politics, especially during electoral processes is a threat to the integrity of the electoral process and the quality of our democracy.

“This is because it coercively excludes women from having a voice in political life and governance of the country.

Essiet added that it was important to provide special protection for female candidates, politicians as well as female voters before, during and after elections.

She also called on the judiciary, as well as law enforcement agencies to ensure that perpetrators of violence against women face the wrath of the law.(NAN