Violence against children: NOA inaugurates 30 community campaigners

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) on Monday said it had inaugurated 30 community champions to continue with its campaign on eradicating all forms of violence against children in Kaduna state. Yusuf Muhammad-Balarabe, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Focal Person with NOA made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He said that the community champions were selected during a community reorientation and grassroots dialogue on eradication of violence against children. Muhammad-Balarabe said that community influencers such as religious and traditional leaders were used to recruit the 30 community champions in each community cutting across youths and women group, religion and traditional leaders.

“These champions are saddled with the responsibility of enlightenment and sensitisation of communities with regards to ending violence against children. “It is expected of these champions to go into their communities; find out if there is any form of violence against children, apprehend and report to relevant security agencies within their community.”

Muhammad-Balarabe said that Jema’a and Zaria local government areas were visited with 10 communities reached in each LGA, adding that the activity lasted for five days.

According to him, the community champions will embark on an action plan and send reports to NOA on any development regarding violence against children in their community. He said that the activity was conducted by NOA in partnership with UNICEF. (NAN)