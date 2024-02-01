VIO sensitises motorists on traffic rules, regulations

The Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS) FCT, has commenced the sensitisation of motorists to obey traffic rules and regulations for a seamless free flow of traffic in the city.

The Head, Public Relations and Enlightenment of the Service, Mr Kalu Emetu, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.

He said that as customary, the service had since commenced the 2024 public enlightenment motorists in Abuja, to understand the traffic rules and regulations in the city.

Emetu said that the exercise which usually covers major traffic hubs in the city, was aimed at enforcing motorists to do the right thing by obeying traffic rules and regulations.

“For instance at the area 10 park, motorists were told as usual to see reasons why they should always obey traffic at all times as any defaulter will attract severe punishment.

“The motorists promised to comply as the development will go a long way to change the attitude of some them, who do not usually obey traffic rules and regulations.

“The campaign they say will also go a long way to reduce the number of poorly trained drivers who are common sights on FCT roads,” he said.

The spokesman said that the team at each point explained the different traffic offences, and the implication of such offences as they could lead to accidents.

The development he said, oftentimes result to outright death, permanent or minor deformity, as the primary function of the directorate was to prevent anything that could lead to accident on the roads.

He explained that the reason why the directorate must perform its mandate without any fear or favour, was because life does not have duplicate.

“Top on the issues presented was the need to maintain or have roadworthy vehicles on the road,” he said.

The spokesman added that the drivers and commuters were also reminded of the place of FCT as the nation’s capital city, and how to make it truly look as an organised place inhabited by many foreigners.

“These foreigners may know little about other cities in the country but rely on what they see in Abuja as the totality of Nigerian culture,’’ he added.

He said that pedestrians were not left out as they were reminded to always make use of walkways, and pedestrian bridges or underground tunnels to avoid any accidents. (NAN)

By Yahaya Isah

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

