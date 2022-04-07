VIO says touts responsible for increased service cost

By Kelechi Ogunleye

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO) on Thursday said touts who disguised as VIO operatives were responsible for the increased cost in vehicle registration and documents renewal.

VIO Public Relations Officer, Mr Kalu Emetu, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

He said FCT VIO Director, Mr Abdul-Lateef Bello, has also observed that touts disguised as VIO officers to cheat citizens by adding extra cost to the initial service fee.

“It looks like the cost of our services is on the high side because these touts add to the real cost of the service, making it difficult for motorist to easily access the directorate.

“The directorate does not have any deal with touts and will ensure that vehicle owners deal directly with VIO officers,” he said.

NAN reports that the Directorates of Joint Task Force (JTF), in 2021 reviewed and increased vehicles registration and documents renewal fees.

Emetu said that plans were on to enlighten the public in order to remove the hurdles experienced by citizens in accessing the directorate.

He said that there was need for motorists to cooperate with road service operatives to achieve safer roads in the FCT.

Emetu said the new VIO boss would ensure that all services give the public the confidence and transparency they deserved.

He said that Bello had begun visits to Zonal Commands to familiarise with the leaders of various areas.

He further said that the directorate would partner a digital solution company to improve the operations of VIO call centres.(NAN)

