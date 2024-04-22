VIO mayor warns motorists against alcohol, illicit drugs

The Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS), has advised motorists to desist from the consumption of illicit drugs, substance and alcohol while driving to reduce Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) nationwide.

Dr Yusuf Suberu, National Coordinator, Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO) Mayors of the Federation, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Monday in Abuja.

Suberu, who emphasised the danger in mixing alcohol with other drugs like hemp, cocaine among others, added it was counter-productive to safe driving.

He expressed disappointment at drivers who consumed alcohol within and outside the motor parks before embarking on journeys, in spite of the ban on such items.

He urged drivers, including commercial motorcyclists and tricyclists, to change their attitude towards drunk driving.

According to him, the effect is severe and can reduce the ability to drive, thereby putting the lives of the driver and other passengers or road users at risk.

”Drug problem is a global plague affecting both developed and developing countries. Some of the consequences of drugs and alcohol to fatal accidents include over stretching of medical facilities and economic losses.

”Many promising youths have died, lots are in the hospital due to fatalities, while some have been confined to wheelchair and clutches due to road crashes,’’ he said.

The VIO mayor, therefore, urged the public to report any driver found to have taken illicit substances before driving, for necessary action be taken against such person.

He added this was necessary to save lives and property.(NAN)

By Ibironke Ariyo